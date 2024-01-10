The second home, but with more than just parents and relatives; A teacher, the principal, the non-teaching staff and friends! Coming out of homes at the ages of 3-4 years and through adolescence to early adulthood, school is nothing but a dynamic journey of not just academics but socializing as well.

As social beings, humans especially in the schooling phase undergo a lot of shifts in the different kinds of people presenting their own scenarios which demand strong socializing skills. And a school that gives undivided attention to each of the aspects of socializing like interpersonal communication, team-work, debating, leading and other soft skills is what shines as a class apart.

Sivakumar Srinivasan, Director, of Hiranandani Upscale School, shared about learning the importance of socializing in school; he said Socializing is an important aspect of personality development of individuals. It helps them to internalize attitudes, beliefs and interpersonal skills necessary for effective social interaction.

What are the aspects or skills that fall under socialization from a curriculum perspective?

From a curriculum perspective there are some important skills that fall under socialization.

1. Communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal

2. Interpersonal Skills which include but not limited to Teamwork, collaboration and empathy.

3. Emotional Intelligence

4. Cultural Competence, ability to play an active part to create an inclusive environment for all.

5. Active Listening, seeking first to understand then to be understood.

6. Leadership Skills

Why must schools take socializing activities seriously? How do students benefit from it?

The role of a school doesn’t end by offering just academic learning to students. It should foster holistic development for students where they gain not just academic knowledge but also gain the mindset, skillset and toolset required to become well- rounded personalities who are ready to take on life, not just jobs. The socializing activities play a key role in the overall development of students.

The following are some of the benefits of integrating socializing activities in school.

1. Social and emotional development

2. Relationship Building

3. Sharpen the skills of communication

4. Effective collaboration

5. Preparation for real world settings that involve social interaction like interviews, networking and team work.

6. Mental and emotional well being

7. Inclusive ability that makes one appreciate and understand people from different cultures and with differing perspectives.

8. Eliminates loneliness and the associated trauma associated with it.

CAS programme (Creativity, Activity and Service)

Through this programme, the students will participate in social projects, community service, sports, arts and cultural activities, fostering social skills and a sense of responsibility.

Celebration of Cultural Diversity

Provide opportunities to students to celebrate and embrace cultural diversity through events, festivals and cultural exchange programmes. This fosters an inclusive environment and promotes social interaction among students from diverse backgrounds.