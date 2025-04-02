Mental health and autism: Addressing anxiety, depression and emotional well-being

The World Health Organisation notes that 1 in 100 children globally has autism. In India, it affects about 1-1.5% of 2-9 year olds, with this number set to surge. Involving a diverse range of conditions related to brain development, the traits of autism can be seen in early childhood but are typically not identified until far later. While some autistic children may lead independent lives, others require life-long care and assistance. Nevertheless, its sway goes beyond one’s capacity to intermingle and grasp the world; numerous children with autism also endure mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression and issues with emotional well-being.

Nearly 39.6% children detected with autism also qualify for at least one anxiety disorder, making it amongst the most common co-occurring diagnoses. Depression, too, is a main concern for autistic children, especially when they undergo the transition to adolescence. Their issues are intensified by a lack of social engagement, sensory processing combined with the pressure of coping with everyday obstacles. Often, physical symptoms, meltdowns or irritation and repetitive behaviours reflect anxiety and depression. Autistic children also battle emotional control, which prevents them from handling, expressing feelings. Its effects vary greatly, hence, it is crucial to note its manifestations.

Autistic individuals frequently experience ‘’Autistic burnout’’. It occurs when prolonged stress from sensory inputs, emotional demands and social expectations causes deep exhaustion which results in cognitive fatigue and shutdowns and increased sensitivity particularly among individuals who mask their autistic traits. The condition differs from typical burnout because it does not recover through brief periods of rest. Patients need ongoing approaches that include reducing sensory overload, structured rest periods and self-acceptance support.

Parents and caregivers should be mindful of the early signs and symptoms exhibited. Screening techniques can help ascertain co-occurring mental health conditions. Likewise, therapeutic techniques such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) have proven to be successful in regulating anxiety. Moreover, treatments containing social narratives and visual aids can be relevant. Also, Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) and other strategies meant to teach emotional control and anxiety management are helpful. It encompasses relaxing techniques and positive reinforcements. Children with autism may also gain from other mindfulness-led therapies including guided imagery, progressive muscle relaxation and deep breathing.

Severe instances of anxiety and depression might require medication. Parents and caregivers have to let the child be monitored by a medical practitioner during such occurrences. Similarly, they can establish a consistent routine to help emotional control. Furthermore, sensory-friendly environments at home or school might let them calm down. Programs inclusive of training, peer support groups and buddy networks in schools could provide autistic children with chances to practise socialising. By including social-emotional learning initiatives in the academic curriculum to build social skills, educators may also offer them mental health support.

Furthermore, developing tailored support plans to meet the particular needs of autistic children, such as customised therapy, educational tactics and home support systems, could be fulfilling in recognising each child's particular triggers. Their mental health depends last but not least on parental support and education. Effective training not only helps them manage anxiety symptoms but also learn life-long techniques to control their emotional state, thereby improving their quality of life.

As awareness about mental health is on the rise, there is a greater need to implement holistic care practices for autistic children that would integrate behavioural therapy, mental health treatment and educational assistance. Enhancing their well-being depends on the collective efforts of parents, mental health practitioners and the community. In the longer term, technological tools can also be useful, enabling them to enhance their communication skills and gain emotional strength.

(The author is pediatric neurologist Co-Founder of Butterfly Learnings)