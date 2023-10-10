Mental health awareness into curriculum equips students with essential tools not just for academic success

Hyderabad: As educators, increasingly we have a critical task of nurturing the emotional and mental well-being of our students. On this World Mental Health Day, it is imperative that we recognize the essential role of self-care and resilience in providing a well-rounded education. The integration of mental health awareness into our curriculum equips our students with essential tools not just for academic success but more importantly for effectively navigating life's complexities.

To ensure the well-being of our students, it is crucial that our schools employ qualified emotional and mental health counselors who regularly conduct tailored hands-on workshops, addressing the specific needs of different grade levels and individual students. Identifying those in need of one-on-one counseling, with the collaborative support of counselors, parents, and teachers, is paramount.

At HPS, we recognize that students often confide in their teachers. This is why we have dedicated full-time counselors, with teachers and subject instructors serving as the initial points of contact for our students.

Each student possesses a unique capacity for understanding, learning, and application. Guiding them toward a more self-aware educational approach and promoting healthy emotional management are key factors in preventing excessive stress related to their studies.

Our commitment to mental health extends beyond the classroom. We host regular school assemblies with a special focus on mental health to foster peer bonding and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Through these assemblies, students become more sensitized, are encouraged to engage in open discussions with their peers and share both positive and negative thoughts. We emphasize creating healthy channels of communication not only among students but also with their closest connections, including peers and parents.

- Dr. Skand Bali, Principal - The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet