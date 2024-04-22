Mental health matters: Prioritising student well-being in education

The famous American educator and professor of the recent past, Randy Pausch, once said, “Education best serves students by helping them be more self-reflective.”

In every civilized and progressive society, students are considered the building blocks of the country’s overall development. Scholars and policymakers recognize them as the architects of the future because what they are learning today will help them to plan for tomorrow.

Thus, it is important to keep them healthy and safe, both physically and mentally. In this quest for development, ‘Learning’ often receives the limelight, whereas ‘Mental Health’ is cornered at times. Exploring deeply the topic, the increasing cases of mental illness makes it evident that mental health is not just a matter of concern but a fundamental aspect of a student’s well-being.

Contrary to its core purpose, the learning scenario among students has changed in this fast-paced world; more than knowledge, all that matters is good grades. Learning has been replaced by competition, which certainly has a major impact on society, leaving children with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

The urge and pressure to score the most and be the best brings stress to them. Our busy lifestyle and over-dependence on technology also make things harder, so we ought to do things like talking about mental health and assuring that students feel free to share and ask for help without any hesitation.

Why is mental health important?

Mental health is crucial for students, as it influences their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. It enhances learning by improving concentration, memory, and retention of information. It builds resilience, allowing students to cope with stress and personal challenges. Mental well-being promotes social skills, enhancing academic and social experiences.

It also improves physical health, leading to better sleep, a balanced diet, and increased physical activity. Lastly, it supports long-term success, as students with positive mental health are better equipped to handle adult life pressures, pursue higher education, and succeed in their careers.

How to promote mental health in students

Promoting mental health in students involves creating a supportive environment and encouraging open conversations. Schools can derive extraordinary results in this direction by training educators on mental health and implementing peer support programmes.

Mindfulness practices and physical activities can help reduce stress and anxiety among students. Flexibility in deadlines, assignments, and participation can reduce academic pressure.

Teachers should be trained to recognize signs of mental health struggles and offer support. Peer support programs can build a sense of community and belongingness among students.

In gist Prioritizing mental health is more than an imperative; it is a worthy investment for the future. By recognizing and analyzing the challenges faced by students and implementing the solutions, we can create a supportive educational environment for all.

It’s time to pay attention to mental health in schools, universities, and educational institutes for the betterment of our young generation. Together, everyone ought to create an environment where their mental health is a priority, ensuring that they receive the care and support needed to thrive. Mental wellness is the foundation for a brighter future for every student.

(The author is Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi)