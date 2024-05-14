Meru International School excels in CBSE Grade 10 and 12 Results for AY 2023-24

Meru International School in Miyapur, Hyderabad, has once again distinguished itself in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 and 12 examinations for the academic year 2023-24.

The results have showcased the exceptional performance of the students. In Grade 10, the school boasts a trio of high achievers. Lasyapriya Akella secured the top position with an outstanding score of 98%. Following closely behind, Srisuhas Kalakonda secured an impressive 96.4%, while Sia Sirish Karanth secured a commendable 95.8%.

Additionally, in Grade 12, Jiya Mary Jacob scored 97.6% in Science stream, Harshita Kolakaluri scored 96% in Humanities stream and Anisha Ladda scored 94% in Commerce stream.

The school achieved a 100% pass rate in both grades.

Speaking on the exceptional results, the school management expressed their pride in the students' achievements and extended their gratitude to the dedicated faculty whose guidance and support played a pivotal role in shaping the students' success.

Furthermore, Meru School eagerly awaits the Cambridge IGCSE results for their 10th grade students, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the school's academic achievements.

The outstanding performance of Meru International School in the CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations is a testament to its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and sets a benchmark for educational institutions nationwide.