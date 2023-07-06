MIT- WPU Pune inks MoU with Zell Education for BCom students to pursue ACCA certification

MIT- WPU World Peace University, Pune has recently signed MoU with Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, to offer ACCA certification to students pursuing their BCom degree program. The MoU was signed between Anant Bengani, the Co-Founder & Director of Zell education, and Dr.Gunjeet kaur , Dean at MIT- WPU World Peace University, Pune.

Under this partnership, Zell Education will assist students in pursuing ACCA certification alongside their degree program. This integrated approach is slated to provide students with a comprehensive education and a competitive edge in finance and accounting with up to 09 exemptions from the ACCA qualification. Students can advance quickly in their professional careers owing to prior enrollment saving time and effort while they graduate with their university degree.

The MoU will also facilitate regular masterclasses for the enrolled students from experienced finance professionals from various multinational corporations. These masterclasses are designed to help students learn directly from industry experts and gain practical insights to develop essential skills to succeed in their careers.

On the MoU signing, Anant Bengani, the Co-Founder & Director of Zell education said, “ At Zell Education, we firmly believe in providing the right guidance and mentorship to students, especially when it comes to career development. This collaboration brings together our expertise and the renowned academic excellence of MIT, enhancing opportunities for students to excel in accounting and finance at a global scale”.

Dr. Gunjeet Kaur, Dean, MIT- WPU World Peace University Pune, “ With a rich legacy of 40 years in providing world class education to over 1,00,000 alumni across the globe, MITWPU has tied up with Zell to further strengthen this mission. This partnership gives you an opportunity to be a sought after professional with B.Com (ACCA) degree.”