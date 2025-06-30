MMMUT Gorakhpur B.Tech 2025: First Cutoff List Out, CSE Most Popular

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, has released the first admission list for B.Tech 2025–26.

A total of 4,039 students applied for 1,089 seats.

285 students got their first choice of course.

Seat Details

There are 1,189 B.Tech seats at MMMUT.

1,086 seats are for students from Uttar Pradesh .

are for students from . 103 seats are for students from other states.

About 3,700 students applied from Uttar Pradesh and around 339 students from other states.

Seats in Each Course

Computer Science (CSE) – 255 seats

Electronics (ECE) – 180 seats

Electrical (EE) – 120 seats

Civil (CE) – 120 seats

Information Technology (IT) – 120 seats

Computer Science Is Most Popular

Most students wanted to study Computer Science.

This was the top choice for students from both Uttar Pradesh and other states.

In general, students needed better ranks to get a seat in Computer Science.

Seat Allotment by Choice

Here’s how many students got seats based on their preference:

285 students got their first choice

225 students got their second choice

149 students got their third choice

95 students got their fourth choice

109 students got their fifth choice

148 students got their sixth choice

54 students got their seventh choice

25 students got their eighth choice

Next Step: Document Checking

Students who got a seat must get their documents checked. This process will continue until July 2, 2025.