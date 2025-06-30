Live
MMMUT Gorakhpur B.Tech 2025: First Cutoff List Out, CSE Most Popular
MMMUT Gorakhpur has released the first B.Tech cutoff list for 2025-26. Over 4,000 students applied for 1,089 seats. Computer Science is the top choice. Document check continues till July 2.
Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, has released the first admission list for B.Tech 2025–26.
A total of 4,039 students applied for 1,089 seats.
- 285 students got their first choice of course.
- 659 students got one of their top three choices.
Seat Details
There are 1,189 B.Tech seats at MMMUT.
- 1,086 seats are for students from Uttar Pradesh.
- 103 seats are for students from other states.
About 3,700 students applied from Uttar Pradesh and around 339 students from other states.
Seats in Each Course
- Computer Science (CSE) – 255 seats
- Electronics (ECE) – 180 seats
- Electrical (EE) – 120 seats
- Civil (CE) – 120 seats
- Information Technology (IT) – 120 seats
Computer Science Is Most Popular
Most students wanted to study Computer Science.
This was the top choice for students from both Uttar Pradesh and other states.
In general, students needed better ranks to get a seat in Computer Science.
Seat Allotment by Choice
Here’s how many students got seats based on their preference:
- 285 students got their first choice
- 225 students got their second choice
- 149 students got their third choice
- 95 students got their fourth choice
- 109 students got their fifth choice
- 148 students got their sixth choice
- 54 students got their seventh choice
- 25 students got their eighth choice
Next Step: Document Checking
Students who got a seat must get their documents checked. This process will continue until July 2, 2025.