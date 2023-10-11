More Indian School of Business (ISB) students become entrepreneurs than any other B-school in India

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has become the most prominent educational hub for entrepreneurship in India and globally. More students who graduated from ISB turned to entrepreneurship over the last decade than any other Indian business school.

This is borne out by the recently released PitchBook Annual University Rankings 2023 where ISB was ranked at the top of the list in India. The school was ranked #20 globally. PitchBook's annual university rankings compare schools by adding up the number of alumni entrepreneurs who have raised venture capital for their startups in the last decade. ISB alumni running these companies have raised $4.5 billion in capital for their companies during this period. 175 students who passed out of ISB went on to establish their own companies. There were three B-schools from India in the top 50.

ISB has managed to nurture talent that has the confidence to start their businesses and make them successful for a host of reasons. ISB admits some of the brightest students every year who are trained by a world-class faculty who are thought leaders in their respective domains. In addition to their core subjects, they are specially trained in entrepreneurship; competitive strategy, responsible leadership; strategic innovation management and business process excellence.

The rigorous training imparted to students at ISB serves them well for the rest of their lives and gives them the confidence to build businesses and companies from scratch.

ISB is strong with over 17,000 alumni and is spread across the globe following their vocation and passion. ISB alumni have made an impact in sectors including edtech, e-commerce, automobiles, cleantech, finance, and media, among others.

Understanding the need to encourage innovative and futuristic business models, ISB has established I-Venture@ISB which fosters entrepreneurship and nurtures start-ups. Today, I-Venture@ISB is at the forefront of mentoring and handholding budding and promising start-ups and entrepreneurs.