NEET 2022: Exam City Slips Posted at neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG Admit Card Soon

National Eligibility with Proof of Entry, NEET Exam 2022 City Allocation Vouchers were released online today, June 29, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. With this allocation, the NEET UG 2022 admission card is also expected to be released very soon. Candidates can now download their NEET exam city slips online at the official website: neet.nta.nic.in . The steps, direct link and other details are provided below.



The 2022 NEET Exam City Placement Ballots link was activated on the official website. Students may note that this is not the NEET 2022 Admission Card but simply information about the city, test site, etc. The NEET UG admission card is usually issued sometime after this voucher comes out.

Please be reminded that the NEET UG 2022 exam date has not changed and will take place on July 17, 2022. Students will need their NEET application number and date of birth to download these forms from the exam city. You can also refer to the step-by-step process and the direct link provided below to download it.

NEET 2022: How to Download Exam City Forms

1. Candidates should visit the official website of National Eligibility with Proof of Entry: neet.nta.nic.in .

2. On the home page, click on the link that says 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022'. (Direct link below)

3. A new page will open where you can enter your application number and other requested details.

4. Your NEET UG exam city ticket will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.