NEET-JEE: SC Rejects 6 Non-BJP States Plea Against Conducting Exams

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a petition by cabinet ministers of six non-BJP ruled states seeking review of its August 17 order permitting conducting NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examinations.

The SC bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari declined to entertain the review of a petition filed by minister's from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh saying there is no worth in the plea.



On last Friday, six Ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order allowing the Centre to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in September Amid COVID-19 pandemic.



The review plea has been filed by ministers Moloy Ghatak (West Bengal), Rameshwar Oraon (Jharkhand), Raghu Sharma (Rajasthan), Amarjeet Bhagat (Chhattisgarh), BS Sidhu (Punjab) and Uday Ravindra Sawant (Maharashtra).



At a meeting organized by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states decided to mutually move the Supreme Court on the JEE and NEET exams issue.



The ministers' main reason to move the SC seeking postponement of NEET-UG and JEE (Main) was to save more than 25 lakh students from serious health risk given the rising number of infections and deaths from the dangerous virus Covid-19.



The petitioners opposed that if the August 17 order is not reviewed, then grave and irreversible harm and injury would ensue the student community of our country and it will impact health, welfare and safety of the students or candidates who are appearing for the NEET/JEE examinations.

