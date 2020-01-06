NEET PG 2020 Exam Conducted Smoothly Amid Strict Security Checks

Madurai: The NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam 2020 was conducted on Sunday at allotted centres in Madurai with officials doing thorough security checks.

In spite of concerns of fraud and impersonation impending over NEET-UG exams, officials guaranteed that security checks were strictly carried out for the NEET-PG exams to avoid any casualty. A source said, "Actually, such malpractices are more likely to happen in the UG exams because of the higher number of candidates. Here, since a basic qualification in medicine is required, the chance of unlawful practices is less." The centres were closely monitored, and a mandatory biometric ID and digital image verification were done.

Doctors lined up at the various centres in the district, including Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, KLN College of Engineering, Vickram Teacher Training College, PTR College of Engineering and Technology, Latha Mathavan College of Engineering, and Thanapandiyan Polytechnic College to take the exam.

Most candidates were not in need to be frisked as most of the candidates were clear about the rules and objects that were permitted inside the exam hall. A female candidate said, "We removed all jewellery at home itself to avoid getting caught or risk leaving valuable items outside."

At one of the centres in a pleasing gesture, a candidate who was the mother of a three-month-old baby got full support from exam officials. The candidate's father said, "The baby needed to be fed breast milk. So, we asked officials if some arrangement could be made. They asked us to inform if the baby had to be fed and that they would make arrangements for breastfeeding."