NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission Window Opens on June 13 | How to Choose Exam City

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the NEET PG 2025 exam city choice on June 13, 2025, at 3 PM. Candidates must choose their exam city by June 17, 2025, via the official website natboard.edu.in. Only cities with available seats will be shown, and the exact exam center will be assigned by NBEMS and informed through the admit card. Travel and stay arrangements are the candidate’s responsibility, and selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates will be entitled to change their exam city from June 20 to June 22, 2025. The exam city details will be given on July 21. Admit cards will be out on July 31. The exam will take place on August 3, 2025, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Results will come on September 3, 2025.

To select or change the exam city, candidates must visit natboard.edu.in, log in, choose the city, submit details, and download the confirmation page for their records.