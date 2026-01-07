Producers promise a grand Sankranti feast with ‘MSVP Garu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to return to his core entertainment zone with hit director Anil Ravipudi in the much-anticipated family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Adding further star power, Victory Venkatesh will be seen in a key and impactful role, making this collaboration one of the most exciting highlights of the Sankranthi season.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments banners, the film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and is presented by Smt. Archana. With promotions in full swing, the trailer and songs have generated strong buzz, raising expectations significantly ahead of its grand worldwide release on January 12 as a Sankranthi treat.

Addressing the media at a press conference, the producers revealed that the film has received an excellent censor report. “It’s a clean, complete family entertainer that everyone can enjoy together,” they said, adding that the censor board thoroughly enjoyed the film.

Talking about the response to the trailer, the makers said fans of both Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are thrilled, with social media reactions being overwhelmingly positive. Sushmita Konidela described the project as a milestone, calling the journey with Anil Ravipudi and Sahu Garapati memorable and creatively fulfilling.

She also highlighted Chiranjeevi’s refreshed look, noting his dedication to fitness and preparation. “He looks charming and brings back a vintage vibe reminiscent of Rowdy Alludu,” she said.

Producer Sahu Garapati teased that the trailer only offers a glimpse, promising more comedy, emotion, action, and delightful scenes between Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. With hit music by Bheems Ceciroleo and striking visuals by Sameer Reddy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is being touted as a wholesome entertainer that brings back everything audiences love about Chiranjeevi — making it a perfect festive watch.