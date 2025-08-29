Live
NHPC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor & Other Non-Executive Posts from Sept 2
Highlights
NHPC Limited invites applications for non-executive posts including Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor, Senior Accountant and more. Apply online from September 2 to October 1, 2025. Check eligibility, salary, and selection process.
NHPC Limited (a government power company) is hiring for non-executive jobs like:
Junior Engineer (JE) – Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics
Supervisor (IT) – Great fit for CS/IT students
Hindi Translator, Sr. Accountant, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer
Key Dates:
Apply from: September 2, 2025 (10 AM)
Last date: October 1, 2025 (5 PM)
Application Process:
Visit nhpcindia.com
