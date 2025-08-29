  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor & Other Non-Executive Posts from Sept 2

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor & Other Non-Executive Posts from Sept 2
x

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor & Other Non-Executive Posts from Sept 2

Highlights

NHPC Limited invites applications for non-executive posts including Junior Engineer, IT Supervisor, Senior Accountant and more. Apply online from September 2 to October 1, 2025. Check eligibility, salary, and selection process.

NHPC Limited (a government power company) is hiring for non-executive jobs like:

Junior Engineer (JE) – Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics

Supervisor (IT) – Great fit for CS/IT students

Hindi Translator, Sr. Accountant, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer

Key Dates:

Apply from: September 2, 2025 (10 AM)

Last date: October 1, 2025 (5 PM)

Application Process:

Visit nhpcindia.com

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick