NIRF Rankings: Top spot for IIT-Madras

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have bagged the first and second positions in the overall National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for 2025 released in New Delhi on Thursday.

IIT-Mumbai won the third position in this category. The Ministry of Education announced the 10th edition of the rankings on Thursday. National Law School of India, Bengaluru, is the best law college in the country and AIIMS, Delhi, has been ranked as the best medical and dental college.

Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Delhi, was adjudged the best institute for agriculture, while Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best place for research. IIT-Madras was ranked first in the ranking category for Innovation. The institute also bagged the best engineering institution status, which was followed by IIT-Delhi. Jadavpur University, Kolkata, is the best State public university followed by Anna University in Chennai.

Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi, was the best open university and Symbiosis Skills and Professional University is the best university for skilling.

IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education at second and third positions, respectively. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad emerged as the country’s best management institute, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Kozhikode. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi was the best institution for pharmacy, followed by Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Punjab University, Chandigarh stood third in this category. The top three spots for best college went to Delhi-Hindu College, Miranda House, and Hansraj College respectively. IIT-Roorkee topped in architecture and planning, followed by National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode and IIT-Kharakpur.