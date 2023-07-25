NIT-Rourkela gets record campus placements

Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-Rourkela) received highest ever number of job offers during campus placements in an academic year.

A total of 1,534 job offers were received from more than 330 companies during campus placements. Branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Ceramic Engineering as well as Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100 per cent placements.

A total of 24 students secured packages of more than Rs 50 lakh per annum. Among them, eight got the offer with a highest package of Rs 52.89 lakh per annum.

NIT Rourkela Director K Umamaheshwar Rao said, "Overall, NIT Rourkela's successful 2022 - 23 placement season is a testament to the bright talent our institute fosters. A good placement/internship rate reflects the quality of education and the skills developed by the students over a period in NIT-Rourkela. The institution’s commitment to nurture talent, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship has been instrumental in shaping these success stories.”