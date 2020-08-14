NTA JEE Main 2020: Admit Card to Release on August 15

NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card: The National Testing Agency may release the JEE Main admit card 2020 very soon. The JEE exam is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, 2020. Students appearing for the exam must make a note that the JEE main 2020 admit card is expected to be released on August 15.

The JEE entrance exam was earlier supposed to take place in July, but because of the health scare due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed to September.

Students who registered for the exam are requested to keep a track on the JEE official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit card will have detailed information about the date of exam, venue, and other essential instructions to be followed during the exam. The admit card may also outline guidelines to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

It will be obligatory for students to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, along with an identity proof and latest passport size photograph.

NTA Director Vineet Joshi earlier said that to maintain social distancing, slots will be allotted to the candidates to enter the examination centre.

It is also advised that the students must reach at their respective exam centres at least 1 hour before the examination scheduled time. At the entrance, they will have to undergo thermal screening.