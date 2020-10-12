NTA likely to announce NEET results 2020 today, here is the link to check

The results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 conducted for admissions into medical education are likely to be released today. In addition to the NEET results, the Provisional Answer Key for all the sets ((E1- E6, F1- F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) will also be released at the official website ntaneet.nic.in

It is learnt that the NEET examination was held on September 13 across the country for admissions into medical education. The test was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in strict compliance with corona regulations where nearly 13 lakh people across the country took the test.

How to check the results

STEP 1: Visit the official website http://ntaneet.nic.in/

STEP 2: Click on the link for NEET result

STEP 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

STEP 4: Results will appear on the screen

STEP 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

It is revealed that the candidates need to obtain 50 per cent marks to qualified for MBBS and BDS courses for open category while 40 per cent for SC and ST and 45 percent for PWD

The NTA will send the list of qualified candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.