Live
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
Just In
NZ govt sets basic standards for school teaching
All primary and intermediate students in New Zealand are required to be taught an average of one hour a day of each of reading, writing and math, and the distraction of cellphones must be removed from classrooms, Education Minister Erica Stanford said on Tuesday.
Wellington : All primary and intermediate students in New Zealand are required to be taught an average of one hour a day of each of reading, writing and math, and the distraction of cellphones must be removed from classrooms, Education Minister Erica Stanford said on Tuesday.
These are the latest changes introduced to ensure all children get a world-leading education, the first steps in the coalition government's plan to lift student achievement, Xinhua news agency quoted Stanford as saying.
The target is to get 80 per cent of students to the curriculum by the time they finish intermediate, she said, adding starting from Term 1 2024, all students in Years 0-8 will be taught reading, writing and math for an average of one hour a day in each subject.
Many schools are already doing this well, but this change is about having time dedicated to teaching "in a purposeful and deliberate way consistently across New Zealand", the Minister said.
Reducing the distraction of cellphones will help maximize class time to lift achievement, Stanford said.
Effective from Term 2 2024, students will need to put their cellphone away for the day and schools will be required to have a cellphone policy in place by then, she said, adding exemptions will be allowed for students with health conditions or in special learning circumstances.