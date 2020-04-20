Online instruction no match to face-to-face classes: UoH study

Hyderabad: Not everything is rosy about offering online classes to the students amidst closer of campuses on account of corona outbreak.

An in-house survey conducted by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) taking a sample of 2,500 students of the university ended up with a mixed response to conclude online classes are no match to the face-to-face classes.

A team led by Prof. Vinod Pavarala and Prof. Vasuki Belavadi of the Department of Communication designed and administered the online survey among the students of the university.

This is attempted to provide the UoH administrators with a vital input for devising its strategy for catering to the students' academic needs.

It also contributes to the thinking at both the central and state-level education authorities about online classes.

During the survey, close to 90 per cent of all students said they have a mobile phone, only about half mentioned that they have access to a laptop.

Similarly, about 90 per cent of students said they have access to the internet at least for some time. But, nearly three-quarters of them have access to the internet by using mobile data packages, the rest using WiFi or fixed Internet lines.

However, only 37 per cent of students said they can access classes online against 45 per cent said they could only access 'infrequently', followed by 18 per cent saying they can not access at all.

The survey pointed out that 40 per cent of students highlighted 'reliable connectivity' issues and 30 per cent about the 'cost of data connection'. About 200 students cited 'unreliable electricity supply', suggesting rural residences of many UoH students.

Even among those favoured online classes, only less than 10 per cent preferred delivery of classes in-live and most of them suggested pre-recorded classes, online sharing of material, etc or in a blended model.

Also, many students who had laboratory or studio-based courses expressed their apprehensions about how online instruction could substitute for face-to-face on-site practice.

One student said, "In this lockdown situation, attending an online class is difficult for me, because I am living in a village which doesn't have a proper network and has an electricity problem. Reading ppts, documents, writing assignment on a mobile phone is also very difficult."

Given this scenario of uneven access, the UoH has taken a decision not to insist on students and faculty on adopting online classes until they are well prepared for the same.