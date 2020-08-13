Online quiz on Lizard Day today

World Lizard Day 2020: On the occasion of World Lizard Day on August 14. World Lizard Day aims to celebrate the amphibian species. Lizards are critical to the ecosystem as they are both predators and prey.

They eat insects and rodents, while being food for birds. Lizards have been around for more than 250 million years.

They typically live in deserts, forests, and rocky warm areas. Nehru Zoological Park will be celebrating the same by conducting an online quiz competition for all the age groups. All participants will get e-certificate for participation.

Participants are requested to log into the website www.nehruzoopark.in for further details and for further enquiries, one may call: 9885257246.