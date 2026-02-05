Online Registration Opens for JEE Main 2026 Session 2

Online registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 have commenced, with applications open until 25th February. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification confirming the process. The second phase of the JEE Main exams is scheduled to be held from 2nd to 9th April across various examination centres nationwide.

The first phase of the JEE Main concluded on 29th January, and the provisional answer key has now been released, along with candidates’ response sheets. Candidates can download their provisional answer keys by entering their application number and date of birth on the official NTA website. The NTA has specified that objections to the answer key can be submitted online until 6th February 2026. Following the objections, the final answer key will be prepared, and the results announced.

Candidates who appeared for the first phase are eligible to apply for the second session. Those who had applied for both sessions earlier do not need to reapply. For candidates who took both phases, the best score will be considered for the final ranking. The top 1.50 lakh rank holders will qualify to sit for the JEE Main Advanced exam, with the schedule already released.