Orchids International Schools celebrates Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Orchids The International School, a leading K12 school chain celebrated the Chandrayaan 3 Mission through a series of activities across all its branches. The Chain leveraged this event to educate the students through interactive and innovative means around the event and the impact of this on the progress of the Nation.

The activities conducted included a Digital poster-making competition on the theme of “India in Space”, a “Best from Waste” ISRO Rocket/Satellite/Chandrayaan model and letter writing or creating video/reel competition congratulating the ISRO team for their success.

Orchids The International School Dr Vedavathi Bysani, VP of Academics, Bangalore Zone 1A, said, “As an Institution, we always aim to encourage students’ inquisitiveness and creativity and help them come out as smarter thinkers and doers. It was quite exciting for us to see this depicted by our students during this historic event of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. We stand with the rest of the country with pride and awe at the efforts done by our Indian scientists to put our country on the global map for yet another reason.”

The live telecasting of Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing was streamed across all the branches of Orchids The International School and students celebrated the momentous occasion with teachers.