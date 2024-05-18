OU introduces smart boards for enhanced learning

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards integrating advanced educational technology, the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University has introduced smart interactive boards in 25 departments. Osmania University vice-chancellor, Professor D Ravinder inaugurated the digital classrooms on Friday.

These state-of-the-art boards, alongside marker whiteboards and traditional green boards, signify a significant investment in modernising educational infrastructure. Each interactive board costs approximately Rs 2 lakh, with the total project expenditure amounting to around Rs 1 crore. The vice-chancellor highlighted the pivotal role of educational technologies in enhancing teaching and learning experiences.

He stressed the importance of equipping classrooms with the latest tools, applications, and software to adapt to the evolving educational landscape. The new interactive boards provide teachers with a valuable platform to showcase and enhance their skills while offering students invaluable educational experiences.