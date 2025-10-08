PGECET 2025: Second and final phase seat allotments announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana State PGEC/PGECET Admissions for the academic year 2025–26 have reached a significant milestone with the announcement of seat allotments for the second and final phase of counseling. Prof. J. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CETs (Other) Admissions–2025, confirmed on Tuesday that out of 3,345 seats available under the Convener quota for M.E., M.Tech., and M.Arch courses, a total of 2,926 candidates have been successfully allotted seats.

This phase saw 5,370 candidates exercising their web options, reflecting strong interest in postgraduate technical education across the state.

In the first phase of admissions, 7,471 candidates had exercised web options for 5,529 available seats, resulting in 4,320 seat allotments. Of those, 2,521 candidates reported to their respective institutions. The second phase marks the final opportunity for candidates to secure admission under the Convener quota.