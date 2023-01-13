Police constable recruitment prelims on Jan 22

Vijayawada: Candidates attending the examinations for the 6,100 police constable post can download the hall tickets from January 12 to 20 and the examination will be held on January 22 from 10 am to 1 pm. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in a statement on Thursday said the hall ticket can be downloaded after logging on to website slprb.ap.gov.in. The SLPRB issued notification on November 28, 2022 to fill the posts of constables lying vacant in the police department and received 5,03,486 applications.

The examination will be held in three languages: English, Telugu and Urdu. A total of 3,64,184 candidates opted for Telugu language, 1,39,075 candidates opted for English and 227 candidates chose Urdu medium.

Of the total 5,03486 applicants, 3,95,415 are male candidates and the remaining 1,08,071 are female candidates. Among them, 2,74,567 are BC candidates, 1,31,875 SC candidates, 53,778 OC candidates and 43,266 are SC candidates.

Post-graduation candidates are 13,961, graduates are 1,55,537 and Intermediate candidates are 2,97,655 and others are 36,333.