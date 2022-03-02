Popular ACCA courses from the UK in India to excel in your career

With more than 50,000 Indian students based in the UK, India is the second-largest overseas market and these numbers are growing. Founded in 1904, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is the oldest global professional accounting body offering the Chartered Certified Accountant / ACCA qualification. ACCA has 200,000 members and 486,000 students (15,000 in India) in 180 countries, making it the largest accounting body in the world. The qualification is fully recognized in both the United Kingdom, Ireland, and by all member countries of the European Union.

Below are the 5 institutes that offer ACCA courses in India:

1. Henry Harvin

It's a 9 in 1 Course. The Curriculum of the ACCA Training Course, Online & Classroom, is curated to make you 'industry-ready to meet the challenges of the job market. It is continuously updated to keep you ahead. Focus on Learning While Doing + Learn core fundamentals of Financial Accounting, Audit & Assurance, Strategic Business Reporting, and it's functioning + Popular GCAO Pedagogy.

Training: 120 hours of Live Online Interactive Classroom Session

Projects: Facility to undergo projects in related fields of Financial Accounting, Audit & Assurance, Strategic Business Reporting, etc.

Internship: Month Internship support to gain practical experience of the learnings

Certification: Distinguish your profile with the global credential of ACCA Certification Training and showcase expertise by using the Hallmark of ACCA Certification Training

Placement: 100% Placement Support for 1-Year post successful completion

E-Learning Access with abundant tools and techniques, video content, assessments, and more

Bootcamps: Regular Bootcamps spread over the next 12 months

Hackathons: Free Access to #AskHenry Hackathons and Competitions

Membership: Get 1-Year Gold Membership of Henry Harvin Finance Academy for the ACCA Certification Training Course

2. Zell Education

ACCA is the global CA. A UK-based program that gives you the liberty to practice accounting in India as well as overseas. It is recognized in Canada, Singapore, UAE, and over 180 countries. Industry giants like The big 4, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and many more are actively hiring ACCAs because of their commendable skill sets.

Duration: 6-24 months

Levels: 3 ( 13 papers)

Exams: Quarterly

3. Edu Delphi



The ACCA Qualification is based on international accounting and auditing standards. These standards are accepted in a large number of countries. Therefore, an ACCA member is equipped with the skills to work in any country where these standards are accepted. ACCA is the world's leading Professional Accounting Qualification. The ACCA UK qualification helps to develop successful careers in the fields of Accounting, Banking, Management and Consulting. Pursuing ACCA is a major advantage in competing for senior roles across the globe. ACCA has a wide network of 92 offices and more than 8,000+ approved Employers Worldwide.

EduDelphi offers Certified & Professional Trainers that are qualified experts with significant experience in their domain. They conduct live classes through GoToMeeting, Zoom, and other live meeting software. All the batches are scheduled and designed to support work while you study principle.

Duration: 2-3 years

Levels: Knowledge, Skills and professional levels

Exams: 13

4. EduPristine



ACCA is a globally recognized and one of the most sought-after credentials by employers worldwide. EduPristine is ACCA Gold Partner. Our practice-oriented pedagogy is designed to provide experiential training under the guidance of industry professionals. Our content partner Kaplan, Inc. is one of the world's largest education providers with a rich history of 80+ years. Our Career Services also include soft-skills training and placement assistance to aid your career growth.

Duration: 2-3 years ( including work experience)

Levels: Knowledge, Skills and professional levels

5. ProSchool

ACCA Qualifications open multiple options at a wide range of organizations because the holistic approach in a curriculum that trains you for diverse roles so that one can go on to perform strategic tasks in Strategic Roles like CFO, CEO, and Multinational organizations including the Big 4s and a large number of captives/KPOs are aware of the ACCA qualification since its members/students are spread across 180 countries.

Duration: 2-3 years (including work experience)

Levels: Knowledge, Skills and professional levels

Exams: 13 (ACCA does provide up to 9 paper exemptions depending upon the candidate's previous qualification)