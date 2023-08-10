Prof. Prakash Babu elected to the Executive Committee, Telangana Academy of Sciences

Prof. Prakash Babu, a Senior Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected to the Executive Committee, Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS).

The Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences (APAS) was established in the year 1963, however, it is reorganized into the Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) and Andhra Pradesh of Akademi of Sciences after the bifurcation of the state. The aims and objectives of the Academy are to provide a forum for discussing Scientist developments and propagating scientific knowledge among the people at various levels, including reaching unreachable. Further, the Academy also promotes the publication of books and journals on science.

His research group has been working in the area of Brain diseases in collaboration with neuro clinicians. His main research interests are Neurodegenerative diseases, Cerebral Ischemia (Stroke), Cerebral Malaria, Glioma, and Meningioma (Brain tumours). He served / and is currently serving various neuroscience societies in different capacities and in the Pharma and Biotech companies. He is a member of various Universities and institutes in different decision-making bodies. He is a Fellow, Science and Technology (STA), Japan, National Academy of Biological Sciences, Chennai; Fellow, A.P. Akademy of Sciences; Fellow, Indian Academy of Neurosciences. General Secretary, Society for Neurochemistry, India (SNCI); he served earlier as a Secretary, Asia Pacific Society for Neurochemistry (APSN), Singapore; Secretary General, Federation of Asian Biotech Association; Vice-President, Indian Society for Parasitology.