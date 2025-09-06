Live
- IAF conducts airdrop mission in J&K’s Udhampur; rescues 540 people in Himachal
- 4-Storey mansion collapses in Jaipur; two dead, 7 rescued
- India begins critical minerals' journey to strengthen supply chain resilience
- Row over Shrinate's remarks on Bihar: BJP slams 'feudal mindset', INDIA Bloc hits back
- Ganesh Visarjan: Immersion processions begin in Maharashtra, devotees bid farewell to Bappa
- Bengal govt starts scrapping old vehicles to replace them with EVs
- Refugees pour in even as Afghanistan grapples with quake aftermath
- Congress govt in Karnataka has become bankrupt, ministers plead for development funds: BJP
- TTV Dhinakaran clarifies exit from NDA was a well-considered decision, not a hasty step
- Prof. Sanket Goel of BITS Pilani Honoured with National Award to Teachers 2025 for Exemplary Contribution to Education and Innovation
Prof. Sanket Goel of BITS Pilani Honoured with National Award to Teachers 2025 for Exemplary Contribution to Education and Innovation
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, announces that Prof. Sanket Goel, Head of CREST and Birla Chair...
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, announces that Prof. Sanket Goel, Head of CREST and Birla Chair Professor at its Hyderabad Campus, has been conferred the prestigious National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2025 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
This national recognition celebrates 21 distinguished academicians from higher education institutions across India for their transformative contributions to teaching, research, innovation, and institution-building. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2025, where the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presented the awards.
Prof. Goel is a visionary educator and innovator whose pedagogy seamlessly integrates research, development, innovation, and entrepreneurship to create tangible societal impact. At BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, he has led pioneering multidisciplinary projects in microfluidics, biosensors, and smart systems, translating cutting-edge research into practical technologies and enabling successful technology transfers.
As the Founding Investigator of the MMNE (MEMS, Microfluidics and Nanoelectronics) Lab and Head of CREST (Center for Research Excellence in Semiconductor Technologies), Prof. Goel has spearheaded numerous training programs, hands-on courses, and colloquia that bridge academia, government, and industry. His initiatives provide access to advanced design practices and state-of-the-art equipment, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
A co-founder of three deep-tech spin-offs; Cleome, Pyrome, and Sensome, Prof. Goel champions indigenous innovation and career development. In the classroom, he has restructured curricula to include industry-aligned, lab-intensive courses that integrate cleanroom practices, simulations, and design sprints. Having mentored over 2,000 learners, his teaching approach blends conceptual clarity with hands-on rigor, delivering impactful outcomes in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and affordable diagnostics.
Prof Sanket Goel, on this honour commented, “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition. Teaching has always been a shared journey; one where I’ve learned as much from my students and colleagues as I’ve hoped to contribute. This recognition is a reflection of the collective spirit at BITS Pilani, where curiosity, collaboration, and commitment to excellence guide our work. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of an institution that empowers innovation and nurtures future changemakers.”
Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani congratulated Prof Sanket, “This is a proud moment for the entire BITS Pilani community. Prof. Sanket Goel’s recognition is not just a personal achievement, it reflects the spirit of dedication, curiosity, research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that defines our institution. His transdisciplinary work has touched lives, inspired students, and advanced knowledge in meaningful ways. We are privileged to have academicians like him who lead selflessly with humility and purpose.”
Since joining BITS Pilani, Prof. Goel has played a pivotal role in advancing the institution’s research ecosystem and mentoring the next generation of engineers and scientists. His work continues to shape the future of technology and education in India.
About BITS Pilani
Established in 1964, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) is a renowned institution known for its excellence in higher education, research, and Innovation. With a legacy spanning decade, BITS Pilani has evolved into a multi-campus entity, serving as a hub for innovation and academic brilliance. BITS Pilani has been recognized in the QS World University Rankings 2025 for its remarkable growth among Indian institutions and is ranked #1 for Employment Outcomes and Sustainability among private institutions in India. BITS Pilani is also ranked #1 by the Times All India Engineering Institutes Ranking Survey 2024. And rated #3 by Lifestyle Asia as world’s most beautiful University. For more information, visit https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/.