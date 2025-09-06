Prof. Sanket Goel of BITS Pilani Honoured with National Award to Teachers 2025 for Exemplary Contribution to Education and Innovation

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, announces that Prof. Sanket Goel, Head of CREST and Birla Chair Professor at its Hyderabad Campus, has been conferred the prestigious National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2025 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This national recognition celebrates 21 distinguished academicians from higher education institutions across India for their transformative contributions to teaching, research, innovation, and institution-building. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2025, where the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, presented the awards.

Prof. Goel is a visionary educator and innovator whose pedagogy seamlessly integrates research, development, innovation, and entrepreneurship to create tangible societal impact. At BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, he has led pioneering multidisciplinary projects in microfluidics, biosensors, and smart systems, translating cutting-edge research into practical technologies and enabling successful technology transfers.

As the Founding Investigator of the MMNE (MEMS, Microfluidics and Nanoelectronics) Lab and Head of CREST (Center for Research Excellence in Semiconductor Technologies), Prof. Goel has spearheaded numerous training programs, hands-on courses, and colloquia that bridge academia, government, and industry. His initiatives provide access to advanced design practices and state-of-the-art equipment, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

A co-founder of three deep-tech spin-offs; Cleome, Pyrome, and Sensome, Prof. Goel champions indigenous innovation and career development. In the classroom, he has restructured curricula to include industry-aligned, lab-intensive courses that integrate cleanroom practices, simulations, and design sprints. Having mentored over 2,000 learners, his teaching approach blends conceptual clarity with hands-on rigor, delivering impactful outcomes in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and affordable diagnostics.

Prof Sanket Goel, on this honour commented, “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition. Teaching has always been a shared journey; one where I’ve learned as much from my students and colleagues as I’ve hoped to contribute. This recognition is a reflection of the collective spirit at BITS Pilani, where curiosity, collaboration, and commitment to excellence guide our work. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of an institution that empowers innovation and nurtures future changemakers.”

Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani congratulated Prof Sanket, “This is a proud moment for the entire BITS Pilani community. Prof. Sanket Goel’s recognition is not just a personal achievement, it reflects the spirit of dedication, curiosity, research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that defines our institution. His transdisciplinary work has touched lives, inspired students, and advanced knowledge in meaningful ways. We are privileged to have academicians like him who lead selflessly with humility and purpose.”

Since joining BITS Pilani, Prof. Goel has played a pivotal role in advancing the institution’s research ecosystem and mentoring the next generation of engineers and scientists. His work continues to shape the future of technology and education in India.

