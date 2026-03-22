Professional Course in Advanced Microscopy (PCAM) 2026 for students

Bangalore: ZEISS has announced a collaboration with Ashoka University, New Delhi, to launch a Professional Course in Advanced Microscopy (PCAM) 2026. This 12-week programme is designed to equip students and researchers with practical skills in advanced research microscopy.

The programme will introduce participants to key microscopy techniques used in modern research. It will also cover areas such as image analysis and research workflows, helping participants develop practical skills in advanced imaging. Participants will also work on group projects that address real-world research challenges, allowing them to apply their learning in practical research settings.

Amarjeet Singh Tak, Head – Research Microscopy Solutions, ZEISS India shared, “Advanced microscopy is central to many scientific breakthroughs today, yet access to structured training and hands-on exposure to these technologies remains limited. At ZEISS India, we have consistently partnered with academic and research institutions to help bridge this gap by enabling access to advanced tools, expertise, and training. Through this programme with Ashoka University, we aim to nurture a new generation of researchers equipped with the skills needed to drive the next wave of scientific discovery.”

How will the sessions be conducted?

The course will follow a hybrid learning format, combining live online sessions with on-campus modules and hands-on laboratory training. Participants will gain exposure to advanced microscopes at the Ashoka–ZEISS Core Imaging Facility and partner laboratories including IIT Delhi SAIF and CRF. Sessions will also feature insights from leading researchers and industry experts.

Who Is eligible to take the course?

The programme is open to fresh graduates, master’s students, early-career researchers, and professionals. It is designed for individuals looking to build expertise in advanced imaging technologies used across fields such as life sciences, materials science, nanotechnology, and biomedical research.

Timeline

Applications are open from March 1 to April 15, 2026. The programme will begin with online sessions from June 15 to July 28, 2026, followed by on-campus training and project work from July 30 to August 31, 2026