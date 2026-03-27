West Asia Conflict: PM to interact with CMs today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states, barring those which are going to polls, on Friday to review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

The Chief Ministers of election-bound states will not be part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with the Chief Secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.