Punjab sets up 278 flying squads for board exams

Chandigarh : To curb cheating in the board examinations for classes 8, 10, and 12 in the state, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has set up 278 flying squads comprising three members each, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

He said the flying squads would be led by District Education Officers (DEOs), Principals, members of the PSEB, and members of the board’s academic councils.

These teams will carry out surprise inspections at examination centres to prevent cheating.

Bains directed the senior officials of the department to conduct surprise inspections, with a special focus on border area schools, to prevent any form of cheating or irregularities during the board examinations.

Over 8.82 lakh students will appear for the classes 8, 10, and 12 exams, said Bains, adding this significant number reflects the importance of these examinations in shaping the educational futures of the students.

He emphasised the government is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring that every student has a fair chance to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

The implementation of flying squads and surprise inspections is a crucial step in this direction, aiming to create an environment where academic honesty is upheld and valued.

The minister encouraged the students to choose hard work over shortcuts in life, emphasising that true success comes from dedication and consistent efforts rather than deceitful methods. By committing themselves to their studies and embracing challenges, students can develop valuable skills and knowledge that will benefit them in the long run. Moreover, the journey of education is not just about passing exams but also about personal growth and character development. By choosing to work hard, students not only enhance their academic abilities but also cultivate traits like resilience, discipline and integrity, he added.