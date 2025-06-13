Live
RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Released – Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Highlights
RPSC will release the RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on June 14. Candidates can download it from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO portal. The exam will be held on June 17 and 18. Carry a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit cards for the RAS Mains Exam 2024 on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Candidates needs to download the hall ticket from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Likewise, they can also login to the SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
After logging in, candidates have to select Recruitment Portal under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section.
Exam Dates:
June 17 and 18, 2025
Important Exam Instructions:
- Admit card is mandatory for entry.
- Candidates have to arrive at the exam centre at least 60 minutes early.
- No entry will be allowed after the exam starts.
- Bring an original, clear, and coloured photo ID — preferably an Aadhaar card.
- If the Aadhaar photo is unclear, you may use a Passport, Driving License, or Voter ID with a clear, recent photograph.
Here are the steps to download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025:
- Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link for RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.
- Log in using your credentials.
- View your admit card and download the PDF.
- Take a printout for use at the exam centre.
Candidates must also undergo a security and identity check at the venue. Arriving early will help avoid delays.
