Russian Honorary Consulate Celebrates Historic Russian-Indian Connections at EFLU

Hyderabad: Dr. Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Trivandrum, visited The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday to mark the 555th anniversary of Russian explorer Afanasy Nikitin’s arrival in India. As part of the commemorative project, VOYAGE@555, Dr. Nair retraced Nikitin's historical route from Tver, Russia. During his visit to EFLU’s Department of Russian Studies, Dr. Nair presented a video titled Afanasy Nikitin – A Journey Beyond Three Seas.
Discussions with EFLU's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi, explored future collaboration with top Russian universities. The event also featured a screening of Pardesi (1957), based on Nikitin’s travels. Key EFLU figures, including Registrar Prof. K. Narsimha Rao, attended the event.