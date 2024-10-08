  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Russian Honorary Consulate Celebrates Historic Russian-Indian Connections at EFLU

Russian Honorary Consulate Celebrates Historic Russian-Indian Connections at EFLU
x
Highlights

Dr. Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Trivandrum, visited The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday to mark the 555th anniversary of Russian explorer Afanasy Nikitin’s arrival in India

Hyderabad: Dr. Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House in Trivandrum, visited The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday to mark the 555th anniversary of Russian explorer Afanasy Nikitin’s arrival in India. As part of the commemorative project, VOYAGE@555, Dr. Nair retraced Nikitin's historical route from Tver, Russia. During his visit to EFLU’s Department of Russian Studies, Dr. Nair presented a video titled Afanasy Nikitin – A Journey Beyond Three Seas.

Discussions with EFLU's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi, explored future collaboration with top Russian universities. The event also featured a screening of Pardesi (1957), based on Nikitin’s travels. Key EFLU figures, including Registrar Prof. K. Narsimha Rao, attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick