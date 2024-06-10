Sanskriti University students secure jobs at G-Tekt India

Students from Sanskriti University have secured positions at the esteemed Japanese company, G-Tekt India.



After rigorous qualification assessments, G-Tekt India selected three B.Tech Mechanical Engineering students from Sanskriti University for employment. Jitendra Sharma, HR Admin of the company, emphasized that G-Tekt India Pvt. Ltd. thrives on a strong entrepreneurial culture and manufactures innovative tools for the automotive sector.

The company, with its proven capabilities and robust resources, has been meeting domestic demands for several years and is now poised to compete in the global market. Sharma noted that the selection process for Sanskriti University students was based on a well-defined competency-based procedure, where the students demonstrated their qualifications and excelled in the interviews.

The selected students, Parijat Panwar, Saurabh, and Lakshmi, have been offered positions at the company. Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, CEO of Sanskriti University, congratulated them and encouraged them to contribute their knowledge and skills towards the growth of their new employer.