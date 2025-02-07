Scholarship Name 1: Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarships for Higher Studies 2025-26

Description: Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarships for Higher Studies 2025-26 is a merit-based scholarship initiative of the Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation that aims to provide financial assistance to outstanding Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education at prestigious institutions in India and abroad.

Eligibility: Applicants must be an Indian national residing in India and a graduate from an accredited Indian university. They should be under 30 years old as of 31st January 2025. They must plan to pursue a postgraduate degree in top-ranking institutions in India or abroad, starting in the Fall 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: The scholarship offers interest-free loans as financial assistance including mentorship support.

Last Date to Apply: 17-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/NSSP1

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/narotam-sekhsaria-scholarships-for-higher-studies-2025-261738298856.png

Scholarship Name 2: J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for

Fall 2025 to Spring 2026

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be interested in pursuing Post -graduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.

The course for which candidates are admitted must be recognized as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Candidates who did not get selected in the previous year/earlier for the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship and candidates who could not avail of the loan scholarship when they were selected, are eligible to apply afresh.

Candidates who are already pursuing post-graduate studies overseas may apply either at the end of their 1 st of studies or at the commencement of the 2 nd year, provided there is a minimum of one full academic year (12 months) remaining to be completed at the time of the loan scholarship award, typically in July of any calendar year.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or post-graduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of upto Rs. 10 lakhs

Last Date to Apply: 07-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/JNT9

QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/j-n-tata-endowment-loan-scholarship-for-fall-2025-to-spring-20261736494251.png

Scholarship Name 3: Quad Fellowship 2025

Description: The Quad Fellowship 2025, initiated by the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE). It aims to connect future scientists and technologists from these Quad countries and, starting in 2025, from ten ASEAN member states.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of specific countries including India. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application submission and possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field by August 2025. Students must show a record of exceptional undergraduate academic achievement.

Prizes & Rewards: The fellowship offers a one-time stipend of $40,000 and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 03-03-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/QUFD1