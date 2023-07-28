Live
Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
Scholarships for Students
CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
'Guns & Gulaabs' new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
'Dayaa' gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
This is when 'Rangabali' is hitting OTT platform
Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rule!'
Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
Chandrababu continues his tirade with YS Jagan, alleges Polavaram works halted
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24Description:INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered to students studying...
Scholarship Name 1:
INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24
Description:
INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered to students studying in Classes 6 to 10. The scheme is a flagship program implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India) with a basic objective to instil creative/innovative thinking among school students.
Eligibility:
Open for candidates who are in the age group of 10-15 years and be studying in Class 6 to 10.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 10,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply:
31-08-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students
Description:
Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognized institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.
Eligibility:
Please Note:
1. Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.
2. Female scholars who have previously received the 'Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students' in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree can also apply.
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
31-08-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023
Description:
Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship up to INR 5,00,000 per year for 3 years
Last Date to Apply:
15-09-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: