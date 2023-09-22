Live
- Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar
- Cong eyes tribal votes in MP, to come up with 'Scheduled Tribes Charter'
- Anil Kapoor’s poster from ‘Animal’ creates much more curiosity
- Reliance Jio announces attractive offers for ‘make in India’ iPhone 15 buyers
- Under selling pressure through the week, Nifty falls 2.8% from all-time high
- Roja slams TDP MLAs, asks them to realise facts in Skill development case
- DIA to spearhead decarbonisation efforts across energy sector in Bengal
- India likely to defer import curbs on PC, laptop manufacturers by 9-12 months
- ‘Insult to all Indians’: Bidhuri made mockery of PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas remarks: says Jairam
- Australian High Commissioner visits DCW office in Delhi
Just In
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023Description:LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited that...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023
|Description:
LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited that aims to empower lower-income group students who are pursuing studies from Class 11 to post-graduation.
|Eligibility:
Open for Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 and first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2023-24). Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 25,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LHVC11
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023
|Description:
Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 85% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh). The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/KKGS2
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24
|Description:
Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SSPPS2