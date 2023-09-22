Scholarships for Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2023
Description:

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is an initiative of LIC Housing Finance Limited that aims to empower lower-income group students who are pursuing studies from Class 11 to post-graduation.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 and first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2023-24). Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 25,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:30-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023
Description:

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 85% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh). The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility:
  • Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.
  • Applicants must have scored more than 85% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.
  • Annual family income must be Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh) or less from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:

Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year
*Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply:30-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24
Description:

Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility:
  • Open for students pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only.
  • Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education.
  • Successful applicants must maintain a 60% score in every semester/year to continue availing the benefits during their 4-year course.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:

INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)

Last Date to Apply:31-10-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
