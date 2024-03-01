Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: Quad Fellowship 2024

Description: QUAD Fellowship 2024 is an initiative of the Governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States for master's and doctoral students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields who are citizens of one of the participating countries. The fellowship is being administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a global not-for-profit organisation.

Eligibility: Open to citizens or legal permanent residents of specific countries. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application submission and possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field by August 2024. Students must demonstrate a record of superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level.

Prizes & Rewards: A one-time stipend of $40,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 01-04-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024

Description: Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) Internship Program 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to postgraduate students/research scholars. The objective of this program is to equip interested and motivated students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and engage in Trade Remedies Investigations and Trade Defence Measures.

Eligibility: Open for postgraduate students/research scholars from recognised universities/institutions.

Prizes & Rewards: A certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: via email or post: to the General Administration Section of DGTR

Scholarship Name 3: The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme

Description: An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society to help them fulfil their academic dreams.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and polytechnic courses at recognized institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 80% of tuition fees or an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: 10-03-2024