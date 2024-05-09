  • Menu
Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1: Sightsavers India Fellowship Program 2024
Description: Sightsavers India Fellowship Program 2024 is an opportunity for young ophthalmologists offered by Sightsavers India. The program focuses on identifying and nurturing talented candidates through an innovative course that enhances their perspectives on rural eye health.
Eligibility: Open for students holding a postgraduate degree (MS) or diploma (DNB/DO) in Ophthalmology from a recognised institute/university in India. Applicants must possess a strong foundation in clinical ophthalmology and demonstrate a strong commitment to lifelong learning, adaptability, professional ethics, and emotional resilience.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to ₹75,000 and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/SIFS1
Scholarship Name 2: Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25
Description: OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.
Eligibility: Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than INR 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: One-time scholarship of INR 20,000
Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/OMHS1
Scholarship Name 3: IET India Scholarship Award 2024
Description: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications from undergraduate engineering students to sharpen their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering leaders in India.
Eligibility: Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join a B.Tech. program in the 2nd year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least six on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000
Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/IET4


