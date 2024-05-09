Live
- Key reasons why Sensex fell over 2,600 points in last 5 sessions
- Navigating careers: The role of internships
- Diamond League 2024 - Doha: When and where to watch
- Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Contest: Amritpal Singh's Entry Alters Political Dynamics
- MEA Expresses Concern Over Canada's Alleged Support For Extremists And Criminals
- Enforcement Directorate Grills Rita Lal In Ranchi Cash Haul Case
- K’taka sex scandal: NCW says three men claiming to be cops forced one 'victim' to lodge false complaint
- New dispute looms between Rome and German NGOs helping migrants
- Batting in the ICC T20 World Cup wouldn’t be easy, says SRH opener Travis Head
- Honda opens new R&D facility in India to accelerate electrification
Just In
Scholarships For Students
Highlights
Scholarship Name 1: Sightsavers India Fellowship Program 2024 Description: Sightsavers India Fellowship Program...
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Sightsavers India Fellowship Program 2024
|Description:
|Sightsavers India Fellowship Program 2024 is an opportunity for young ophthalmologists offered by Sightsavers India. The program focuses on identifying and nurturing talented candidates through an innovative course that enhances their perspectives on rural eye health.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students holding a postgraduate degree (MS) or diploma (DNB/DO) in Ophthalmology from a recognised institute/university in India. Applicants must possess a strong foundation in clinical ophthalmology and demonstrate a strong commitment to lifelong learning, adaptability, professional ethics, and emotional resilience.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A monthly stipend of up to ₹75,000 and other benefits
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-06-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SIFS1
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Omron Healthcare Scholarship 2024-25
|Description:
|OMRON Healthcare India invites applications from girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India.
|Eligibility:
|Girl students studying in Classes 9 to 12 at any school across India are eligible to apply. Students must have received a minimum of 75% marks in their previous academic year. The annual family income of applicants should be less than INR 8,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|One-time scholarship of INR 20,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/OMHS1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|IET India Scholarship Award 2024
|Description:
|The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications from undergraduate engineering students to sharpen their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering leaders in India.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join a B.Tech. program in the 2nd year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least six on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/IET4
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS