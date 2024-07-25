Live
Scholarships for Students
Scholarships for Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program 2024
|Description:
Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals between 18 and 35 years of age to recognize and reward those individuals who are developing unique sustainable solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society in India.
|Eligibility:
Applicants should belong to the age group of 18 to 35 years (as on 1st July 2024). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.
|Prizes & Rewards:
Inspirational Fellowship grant coupled with personalized mentorship at IIMA Ventures and access to extensive networking opportunities.
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-08-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SIA3
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25
|Description:
Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-08-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/LFLS9
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25
|Description:
The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years
|Last Date to Apply:
|02-08-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/RMKSP4