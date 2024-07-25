Scholarships for Students

Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility: