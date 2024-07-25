Scholarships for Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Program 2024
Description:

Schaeffler India is inviting applications from individuals between 18 and 35 years of age to recognize and reward those individuals who are developing unique sustainable solutions that have the potential to positively impact the society in India.

Eligibility:

Applicants should belong to the age group of 18 to 35 years (as on 1st July 2024). They should be residents of India. Early-stage start-ups or NGOs with functioning prototypes can participate.

Prizes & Rewards:

Inspirational Fellowship grant coupled with personalized mentorship at IIMA Ventures and access to extensive networking opportunities.

Last Date to Apply:15-08-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/SIA3

Scholarship Name 2:Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:

Legrand invites applications from meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans pursuing B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., or other undergraduate degrees in Finance or Science (such as B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., etc.) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility:
  • The scholarship is open to meritorious girls, differently-abled girls, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students and students with single parents or orphans across India.
  • Applicants must have secured admission in B.Tech., B.E., B.Arch., B.B.A., B.Com., or B.Sc. degrees in India.
  • Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24.
  • Girl students must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations.
  • Special category* students must have secured 60% marks in Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5,00,000.
  • Preference will be given to special category* students.


*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.

Prizes & Rewards:
  • Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.
  • Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

*Special category: Differently-abled girl students, LGBTQ+ students, Covid-affected students, and students with single parents or orphans.

Last Date to Apply:10-08-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/LFLS9

Scholarship Name 3:Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25
Description:

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility:
  • Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, B.Sc. (Statistics), or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12.
  • The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.
  • Open for Indian nationals only.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years

Last Date to Apply:02-08-2024
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/RMKSP4


