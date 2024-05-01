Live
Just In
School Edu dept readies to introduce personality devpt as part of curriculum
Hyderabad: The School Education Department in Telangana is gearing up to introduce a personality development course into the curriculum for the upcoming academic year. This agenda was revealed by senior officials of the Education Department during the release of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2024 on Tuesday.
“To provide students with holistic development beyond academic pursuits, we have designed a personality development course aimed at enhancing their soft skills, which are essential for their future, particularly in their careers. It will encompass a range of subjects, including public speaking, leadership roles, group discussions, gender equality, and more.
To broaden students' exposure to the world outside, we will incorporate various activities such as personality development courses, social activity classes, discussions on gender equality, addressing social issues, and more. On average, this curriculum will involve five hours per week," said a senior official. “Some of the courses will be integrated into regular class hours, while others may be scheduled after school hours.
This approach will enable students to enhance their personality traits, which are crucial for their career growth. Currently, we are in discussions with several voluntary organisations to strategise the implementation of this initiative. By the third week of May, we aim to finalise the draft and integrate it into the curriculum,” he added.