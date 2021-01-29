Schools and colleges in Telangana to reopen from February 1, 2021; Find details

Schools in Telangana state will resume from February 1, 2021, for classes 9 onwards after a gap of almost one year. The colleges will also reopen on the same day with COVID-19 protocol in place.

Under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's orders, all officials were ordered to make all the necessary arrangements for colleges and schools to resume classes from February 1, 2021. The decision to reopen schools and facilities Universities were taken in a high-level meeting on Monday. Members of the Telangana Parents Association had also met with the Minister of Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, on the same day.

As per a memorandum issued by the Telangana Department of School Education on Saturday, the High School Certificate (SSC) exams in Telangana will take place May 17-26. "Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance, and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," it said.

The schools will operate from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm in the districts, while it will be from 8:45 am to 4:00 pm in the twin cities. For class 10, online and digital classes will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am, and for class 9 from 4 pm at 5 pm, it said.

The use of masks, maintaining social distancing and disinfectants will be mandatory for both students and teachers.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 1 through 5 in the state will remain closed during this academic year. Students will be promoted to the next class.