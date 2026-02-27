Science Day: Innovation leads to success when problems are identified & solved

“Innovation leads to success when problems are identified and solved,” says Anuradha Srinivasan, Regional Lead – Academics at Ryan International Group of Institutions.

At a time when the world is confronting the rapid depletion of natural resources, today’s young minds face significant responsibilities. Even a brief disruption in electricity or internet connectivity can bring essential activities to a halt, highlighting our deep dependence on reliable energy systems. While solar energy is abundantly available, the challenge lies in developing more efficient storage solutions and dependable backup systems. Creating advanced and sustainable energy storage technologies remains a critical need.

The solution begins with education. By introducing students to real-world problems early in school and equipping them with the right tools and resources, we can foster scientific thinking and a culture of innovation. When young learners are given meaningful projects, access to proper infrastructure, internships, and strong mentorship, they are empowered to design practical, real-time solutions.

Such an approach not only nurtures scientific curiosity but also helps shape the entrepreneurs, innovators, and scientists of tomorrow—individuals capable of solving pressing global challenges through thoughtful innovation.