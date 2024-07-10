Six students will represent India at the regional finals in Singapore

Mumbai: Federal Express Corporation, has announced the six winners of the 2024 FedEx /Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) India National Competition. The winners will advance to the FedEx/JA ITC Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) regional competition to be held in August 2024.

For the past four years, FedEx has been working with JA India to foster the growth and development of Indian youth. Through the ITC program, FedEx and JA India provide students with team activities and tailor-made workshops focused on global trade, paving the way for their future success as leaders of commerce.

The six students who will represent India at the regional finals are:

1. School: Scottish High International School, GurgaonNames of students: Gayatri Sarin and Kaashvi KumarProduct presented: AquaSave Xeriscaping

2. School: Dr BR Ambedkar School Of Specialized Excellence, KalkajiNames of students: Rashmi Sinha and Ansh BainiwalProduct presented: Aquarev

3. School: Strawberry Fields High School, ChandigarhNames of students: Atharv Teg Rattan, Karan BrarProduct presented: Misteco

This year, the Asia Pacific Regional Finals will return to the first in-person event since the pandemic. Taking place in Singapore in August, the Indian winners will compete with students from Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This format offers these students a unique opportunity for collaborative brainstorming, exchange of ideas and insights, and engagement in constructive discussions with peers hailing from a rich tapestry of cultures from across the region.

The 2024 FedEx JA/ITC program was held virtually with four workshops attended by over 555 students from 58 schools across India as well as Thimpu Bhutan to heighten their knowledge on global trade and acquire skills to prepare a detailed market entry strategy plan. For the first time, the India National Competition was conducted in-person, challenging students to develop a sustainable product to support water conservation in urban Australia. This aligns with the FedEx approach to “reduce, replace, and revolutionize” across business activities in order to minimize environmental impacts and add value.