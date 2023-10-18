Live
- Chinese chip equipment makers grab market share as US tightens curbs
- Two months after 'ghar-wapsi', former Madhya Pradesh MLA, wife quit BJP again
- Taxi driver’s murder: Delhi court sends accused to judicial custody
- Vote for BRS will be vote for BJP, says Rahul in Telangana
- Delhi L-G enhances eligibility criteria for obtaining AMR to Kashmiri migrant families
- Punjab CM indulging in drama by advertising prayer at govt's expense
- Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi
- India’s foodgrain production shoots up to record 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23
- Men's ODI WC: 'Never sledge Virat as he gets pumped', says Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of India clash
- Rs 900cr black money trail detected in I-T raids in TN, Puducherry
Just In
Snap bring AR into classrooms with edtech firm Inspirit
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with edtech company Inspirit, backed by researchers at Stanford University, to bring augmented reality (AR) into classrooms across the US.
San Francisco: Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with edtech company Inspirit, backed by researchers at Stanford University, to bring augmented reality (AR) into classrooms across the US.
AR enhances conversations with friends, fuels self-expression and creativity, and brings experiences and education into new dimensions.
“We’ve teamed up with edtech company Inspirit, backed by researchers at Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, to bring augmented reality into classrooms to help students better grasp STEM concepts,” the company said in a statement.
Since the beginning of Snap’s pilot with Stride, Inc., it uncovered tremendous results.
About 85 per cent of students agreed that incorporating AR into their lessons aids with memory and retention, and nearly half displayed a notable increase in engagement.
With custom-built Lenses brought into an easy to use mobile application with Camera Kit, Inspirit has designed a transformative curriculum that pairs Snap’s AR technology with a comprehensive learning guide, empowering teachers to facilitate dynamic learning and students to achieve their best.
The curriculum is designed to stimulate classroom engagement, boost confidence levels, and improve students’ self-efficacy, said Snap.
“Looking ahead, we’re expanding our work together, with 25 STEM experiences for over 50 schools across the country, using the power of AR to revolutionize the way students learn,” the company informed.
Snap’s venture into AR for education came as it recently shut down its AR Enterprise Services division after less than a year of its launch.