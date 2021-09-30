  • Menu
Specialist cadre officer posts in SBI

State Bank Of India
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling 606 specialist cadre officer posts

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling 606 specialist cadre officer posts. The posts are : Relationship Manager ( 314), Relationship Manager (team lead -20), Customer Relationship Executive (217), Investment Officer (12), central research team (product lead, support -04), Manager Marketing (12), Deputy Manager Marketing (26), Executive (document preservation (one).

The required qualifications are: depending on the post, graduation, post-graduation, full time MBA, PGDM. Experience in relevant field plus soft skills. Age: depending on post, between 23 and 45 years.

The selection process will be: short listing, interview, online test, interaction. October 18 is the last date for online receipt of applications. For details candidates can refer to website :https://bank.sbi/web/careers.

