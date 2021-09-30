Specialist cadre officer posts in SBI

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling 606 specialist cadre officer posts. The posts are : Relationship Manager ( 314), Relationship Manager (team lead -20), Customer Relationship Executive (217), Investment Officer (12), central research team (product lead, support -04), Manager Marketing (12), Deputy Manager Marketing (26), Executive (document preservation (one).

The required qualifications are: depending on the post, graduation, post-graduation, full time MBA, PGDM. Experience in relevant field plus soft skills. Age: depending on post, between 23 and 45 years.

The selection process will be: short listing, interview, online test, interaction. October 18 is the last date for online receipt of applications. For details candidates can refer to website :https://bank.sbi/web/careers.