Spl phase, spot admission schedule announced for DOST 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), in coordination with the Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST), has announced the schedule for the DOST 2025-26 Special Phase and Spot admissions.

Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE and Convener- DOST, and A. Sai Devasena, Commissioner of Collegiate Education on Thursday have declared that the Special Phase registration and web options will be open from July 25-31, 2025. The verification of special category certificates, including PHC, CAP, NCC, Sports, and Extra-Curricular achievements, will be carried out from July 31 to August 1, 2025.

The publication of the Special Phase seat allotment list is scheduled for August 3, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this phase must complete the self reporting from August 3 to 6 and report to the college’s e colleges from August 4 to 6, 2025. Simultaneously, spot admission processes will be conducted to fill any remaining vacancies in the private unaided colleges from August 11 to 12, 2025.

The circular also outlines that only candidates who have registered for DOST but failed to secure a seat or those who did not exercise web options are eligible for the Special Phase and Spot Admission. The admissions process is open to all categories, but students admitted in the Spot phase will not be eligible for scholarships.