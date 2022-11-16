SSC exam fee due dates extended to Nov 24

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday revised the due dates for paying the examination fee for SSC Public Examinations, March 2023 to November 24.

According to the revised schedule, regular and private failed candidates wishing to appear for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations, March 2023, can pay the examination fee without a late fee to the headmaster concerned up to November 24.

With a late fee of Rs 50 candidates can pay the exam fee up to December 5 and with a late fee of Rs 200, candidates can pay up to December 15. The exam fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 500 up to December 29.

For more details, candidates can approach the concerned school headmaster or visit the website Directorate of Govt. Examinations (Telangana.).