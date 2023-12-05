SSC examination fee dates revised

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, issued a notice on Monday that the due dates for remittance of examination fees for regular/private once-failed candidates for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations to be held in March 2024 have been revised.

According to the officials, the last date to pay the examination fee without late fee is December 7. The candidates can also submit the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 50 by December 14, Rs 200 by December 21, and Rs 500 till January 3, 2024.

If any dates mentioned are declared as public holidays, then candidates can make the payment on the next immediate working day. Due dates of remittance of the examination fee will not be extended further under any circumstances. For more details, candidates can approach the concerned headmaster or visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education (www.bse.telangana.gov.in), said a senior officer.